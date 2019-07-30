SEATTLE — Cartoonist Simon Hanselmann uses his artistic talent and skill to take on some important and pressing issues in his latest graphic novel, Bad Gateway. Through hand-watercolored illustrations, Hanselmann has constructed complex characters who are struggling with real-world challenges, like drug addiction, queer identity and relationships.

See Simon Hanselmann's Bad Gateway exhibit at Bellevue Art Museum

You can view Simon Hanselmann's art at the Bellevue Art Museum, 510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue. The Bad Gateway exhibit is open until August 11. #badgateway

