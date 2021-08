The museum is located within Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill. #newdaynw

The Seattle Asian Art Museum was recently renovated! We got to visit and check out what's new!

Curator Xiaojin Wu joined New Day NW to give us a private tour.

The museum is open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. They can be purchased online or on-site.

Seattle Asian Art Museum | 1400 E. Prospect St. Seattle | 206-654-3210