Check out Seattle Art Museum's exhibit of American photographer Imogen Cunningham

The Seattle Art Museum is hosting an exhibit now through Feb. 6th for Imogen Cunningham, a photographer who many consider a leading figure in early 20th century American photography.

Cunningham photographed Frida Kahlo and had a diverse portfolio of seven decades of work ranging from botanical studies to street photography, nudes, and even surreal images.

She was born in Portland and grew up in Port Angeles and Seattle. Cunningham even studied chemistry at the University of Washington to learn the science behind photography.

SAM curator Carrie Dedon joined New Day NW to talk more about the life and works of the accomplished photographer.