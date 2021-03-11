Is Seattle the most anxious city? - Hot Topics

It's getting cold outside, so it's time for some HOT topics! Local Lens' Kelly Hanson, Evening's Jose Cedeno, and producer Suzie Wiley join Amity to dig into the latest.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- Feeling anxious? Seattle was recently ranked as the most anxious major city. Why are we so anxious? Is it all the coffee?
- How early is too early for Christmas decorations? We know Mariah Carey is ready because she recently tweeted a video of herself smashing pumpkins.
- California Dreamin': Social media influencers in Shanghai posed at a Costco pretending to be in L.A. The panel shares their thoughts.
- Kelly went on a staycation! How was it? Where would you go for a staycation?
