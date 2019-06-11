SEATTLE — The city of Seattle celebrates it's sesquicentennial and 150 never looked so good.

To celebrate, the Seattle Municipal Archives and HistoryLink launched a new book looking back at the city's biggest landmark events.

The book explores the history of the city from 1869 to 2019, told through stories of objects held in the archives. The book is rich with photos, maps, documents, and other unique archival objects, each one telling a small story. Together, they illustrate key themes in Seattle's history through time.

On December 2, 1869, Seattle was officially incorporated by the Legislative Assembly of Washington Territory, making 2019 the City of Seattle's sesquicentennial year!

City Archivist Anne Frantilla spent hours combing through the archives and shared with Margaret her top favorite moments from the new book.