Hawk Zone: Do the Hawks need a shake-up?

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon joined New Day NW to discuss what's going on with the Seahawks, the Apple Cup, and Giving Tuesday.

The Seahawks walked away earlier this week having lost 15 - 17 against the Washington Football Team. They have now dropped 6 of their last 7 games.

The game started out alright for the Seahawks with Russell Wilson throwing a first-quarter touchdown pass.

Then Seattle's defense did just about nothing until the end of the game. They were on the field for more than 41 minutes.

DK Metcalf is the biggest offensive weapon the team has, so why is he not getting more targets? Other teams, of course, know he is an offensive weapon, so he is getting more coverage.

Fans are lucky for having had a successful team over the last decade, but maybe it's time for a shake-up?

In other news, the University of Washington left the Apple Cup with a rare loss. They recently hired a new coach, Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer.

Plus, he may have played football, but Terry has also been a longtime cheerleader of the community. He shared which causes he gave to this Giving Tuesday.

