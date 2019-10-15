SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks, Virginia Mason, and CHI Franciscan are teaming up to raise awareness for cancer and early detection through the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, a month-long endeavor filled with cancer-awareness activities designed to get encourage individuals to get screened for cancer regularly, "One of the best defenses against cancer is a good offense, with a playbook consisting of regular health screenings,” said Virginia Mason Chairman and CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD.

Virginia Mason's Dr. Timothy Zisman, CHI Franciscan's Dr. Jason Tcheng, and former Seattle Seahawk, Nesby Glasgow, sit down to talk about the campaign and its importance.

Visit Seahawks.com/CrucialCatch to learn more about cancer screenings and early detection.

EVENT INFO

Seattle Seahawks host the team's annual Crucial Catch Game, Oct. 20 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans can support Crucial Catch activities throughout the month of October, including:

Crucial Cash: During the month of October, the Seahawks will donate 12% of the proceeds from in-store Pro Shop purchases of Crucial Catch headwear to Crucial Cash. In partnership with Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan, Crucial Cash funds will help local patients who cannot cover the incidental costs of cancer treatment. Additional donations will be taken at all Pro Shop locations throughout the month of October as well. Lastly, the Seahawks will be auctioning off game-worn items from players and coaches to benefit Crucial Cash. Visit Auctions.Seahawks.com and click the “Charity” tab to view the items.

Blue Friday Rally: The American Cancer Society will host a special Blue Friday rally at noon on Friday, Oct. 18, at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle located at 401 Pine Street. Fans are invited to participate in a traditional pep rally featuring Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder and mascot Blitz.

At the Game:

CenturyLink Field concessions will donate $0.25 from every Dasani bottled water purchase to Crucial Cash.

Fans can celebrate family and friends affected by cancer by personalizing an “I CELEBRATE” placard, which will be available at all four Seahawks Pro Shop locations as well as on October 20 pregame in Touchdown City.

