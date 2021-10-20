Hawk Zone: Where do the running backs go from here?

Terry Hollimon and former Seahawk Cliff Avril talk injuries, running backs, and the road to NFC West. 🏈 #newdaynw

The Seahawks played their first game without Russell Wison as a quarterback since 2011 and Geno Smith stepped in. The team's offense seemed stagnant to many in the first half but improved in the second half.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor sustained such a serious injury that he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Chris Carson and Alex Collins are both out now, so the team is down to its third and fourth running backs. Where will they go from here?

Plus, the Seahawks are now four games away out in the NFC West. They won't play on the road again until Nov. 4th. How important is this next stretch?

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to discuss.