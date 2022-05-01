Hawk Zone: New year, new Seahawks?

Cliff Avril shared his thoughts on where many of the players are at as the season comes to a close. Plus, what might the future hold for the team? #newdaynw

The Seahawks have had a tough time playing at home this year, but they ended with a bang beating the Detroit Lions 51 – 29.

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to break down where many of the players are at as the season comes to a close for the Seahawks.

Once again, Rashaad Penny stood out to many as a strong player with his ability to run the ball and his reliability in the game. Will the Seahawks be able to keep him around?

Adrian Peterson, seen as a strong running back, is now on the roster. What is his future with the team?

Russell Wilson led the offense to 51 points this weekend. Did we see the last game of Russ at Lumen Field? Everyone is asking if the Seahawks should keep him or if he is moving on, despite his accomplishments of winning nine out of ten seasons with the team, going to the playoffs numerous times, and winning multiple Superbowls. Cliff Avril shared his thoughts.

Catch the Seahawks for their final game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 9th.

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter!