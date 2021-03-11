Hawk Zone: Is this the big turnaround for the Seahawks?

The team got their must-win against the Jaguars. Plus, Geno Smith's record completions and DK Metcalf's hugging penalty. #newdaynw

The Seahawks won against the Jaguars and they delivered big time with a 31 - 7 game. It was a must-win and they needed it. Did the Seahawks play well or did they beat a bad team? If this keeps up, they may be ready once the competition picks up.

Geno Smith had his best game since taking over for Russell Wilson. At one point in the first half, he was 14 out of 15 completions and broke the record for the most consecutive completions. What clicked for him?

The defense has taken the brunt of criticism this season but showed improvement in this game. Seattle's defense held the Jaguars to just 309 yards. Are they the key to turning the season around?

Finally, the NFL, dubbed the "No Fun League," handed DK Metcalf a penalty for hugging the goal post. Was that unreasonable? What's the big deal?

The Seahawks face off against the Green Bay Packers Nov. 14th.

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to discuss.