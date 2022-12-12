Seahawks fall to 7-6 after loss to Panthers

A struggling run defense, injuries, and turnovers plagued the Seahawks in Sunday’s game. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers came into Seattle with a 4-8 record, an interim head coach, and without their former star running back Christian McCaffrey who was traded to San Francisco.

“The fact that they (the Seahawks) lost was the most surprising thing, and the fact that they got manhandled from the beginning of the game all the way to the end of the game,” Terry Hollimon said.

The Seahawks struggled on defense, giving up more than 200 yards rushing. Defensive end Shelby Harris was out with an illness and nose tackle Al Woods left the game with an injury.

“When you have missing pieces up in the front of that defensive line that can’t clog things up, it makes it tough for the rest of the defense,” Hollimon said.

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Deejay Dallas are both out with injuries, and the Panthers defense held Travis Homer to 26 yards rushing.

“That’s a bad combination,” Hollimon said. “When you can’t stop the run and you can’t run, it’s tough to win in the National Football League.”

Tyler Lockett, though, set a franchise record with his sixth straight game with a touchdown reception.

“Tyler Lockett is proving to be one of the more elite wide receivers in the National Football League and definitely one of the greats in this franchise’s history,” Hollimon said.

The Seahawks have a short week to figure out the run game and defensive issues. The team faces the 49ers, the leader of the NFC West, on Thursday Night Football.

“Now they have to prepare for San Francisco, and they have some elite weapons over there on offense,” Hollimon said. “And their defense is one of the best in the country.”

As for some good news, the more games the Denver Broncos lose, the better draft pick the Seahawks get. The Seahawks received the Broncos first round draft pick in the trade deal for Russell Wilson.

Hawk Zone is sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino. Party through the decades to ring in the New Year! The party starts early at 11 a.m., and you'll dance to music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, all the way to 2023. Find more information on the Muckleshoot Casino website.