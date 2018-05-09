The Seahawks finalized their 53-player roster and it includes safety Earl Thomas. Now, they're set to open the regular season on the road at Denver, and KING 5s weekly sports show, The Fifth Quarter, is ready to bring us all the action. KING 5 Sports anchor Paul Silvi and his new co-host, Seahawks Hall of Famer Walter Jones chatted with guest host Michael King about the team and the upcoming season.

The Fifth Quarter airs Sunday nights on KING 5, following NBC's Sunday Night Football game.

Walter also shared more about his initiative #96Check, in memory of his friend and former Seahawks teammate Cortez Kennedy, who passed away in 2017. When Walter learned Cortez had been alone when he died, he launched #96Check, an initiative to encourage veteran players to check in on current and former teammates on September 6th (9/6 - in tribute to Cortez' jersey number 96), and keep in touch all the time. Learn more about #96Check here.

Connect with Walter on Twitter: @BigWalt71 and Instagram: @bigwalt71

Connect with Paul on Twitter: @paulsilvi @KING5Sports

© 2018 KING