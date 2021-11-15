Hawk Zone: Rusty Russ? Debriefing the Packers game

Russell Wilson is back. Plus, where in the world was Pete Carroll's red challenge flag? #newdaynw

Russell Wilson is back at the helm! The Seahawks still had an ugly match with the Green Bay Packers, losing 17 - 0.

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon joined New Day NW to make sense of what's going on with the Seahawks.

The Hawks were coming off a bye week, had extra time to prepare, and even had Russell Wilson back. So, what happened?

Having a week off sometimes isn't the best thing. Throw in a different quarterback, like Russell Wilson who has been sitting out of the game for five weeks from his injury, and the play might end up a little rusty against a tough team like the Packers.

Defense has taken the brunt of the criticism this season because they gave up a lot of yards. Even though they give up a lot of yards, they don't give up a lot of points. They managed to hold Green Bay's 'potent' offense back to just 17 points.

Some of the frustration of the players seemed to show up in penalties. DK Metcalf was kicked out of the game after picking a fight with two Packers players following an incomplete pass.

There was some fun had with Pete Carroll trying to find his red challenge flag and instead threw what appeared to some as a hand warmer. Twitter had a field day.

The Hawks face the heat of the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 21st.