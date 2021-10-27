Hawk Zone: Breaking down Monday's Seahawks' game

Plus, what to expect from the upcoming Jaguars game. 🏈 #newdaynw

The Seahawks had a sad night Monday against the Saints, but on a positive note, Geno Smith had a long pass to DK Metcalf for an 84-yard touchdown. What happened with the offense and the running game afterward? How much did Monday's weather play a factor?

Do these recent struggles with the team prove how special Russell Wilson really is?

Plus, the 1-5 Jaguars play in Seattle Sunday. They are fresh off a bye week just as the Saints were this week. How much does that matter?

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to discuss.