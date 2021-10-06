Hawk Zone: Building momentum? Seahawks claim victory over 49ers

Sweet, sweet victory! The Seahawks won on the road against the 49ers on Sunday after two bad losses in a row. Their win in San Francisco could be a momentum builder for the season to come, and it shows the team overcoming adversity and fixing their challenges.

The Seahawks still have challenges with their defense, which showed when they struggled to stop anybody in the game. Still, some things were corrected in the game against the 49ers and they turned it around in the second half. The team switched from a "base defense" to a "dime defense," calling in an extra defensive back, Sidney Jones from the University of Washington, bringing their defense to six players, instead of four or five.