Hawk Zone: Clocking another win against the 49ers

Plus, Adrian Peterson's debut. #newdaynw

The Seahawks finally got a win on the board. Earlier this week, they won against their rival, the 49ers, for the second time this year, striking another win 30 - 23.

The offense led the team's time of possession for the first time in a while. What clicked this week?

Special teams stepped up this game. An early trick play pumped up the crowd and it seemed to give players a jolt too.

Cliff and Terry also discuss the debut of Adrian Peterson.

This week the Seahawks hit the road for Houston to play the Texans. With just five games left, only two are against teams with a winning record. Are the Hawks still in this?