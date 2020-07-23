Former Seahawk says we have to be "comfortable having uncomfortable conversations"

Cliff Avril talked with New Day about his work with kids in the community. He says children of color especially need to see and hear life's possibilities. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — We spoke with former Seahawk Cliff Avril about the work he does in the community with The Cliff Avril Family Foundation and the need for children, especially those of color, to see opportunities.

"I think representation matters, right? Being able to see someone that looks like you, as a lawyer, as a judge, as a doctor, I think it opens up your mind a little bit more. So it's extremely important to, again, expose these kids and also from a racial standpoint, making sure that they know that they can do that, that there are people doing that, and they can, they can mimic that as well."

Avril also talked about the intersection between race and sports and the platform and opportunity athletes have to speak out and be role models, "We have to get to a space where we're comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, having conversations that that, you know, it might rub you the wrong way, because you don't know. But also, you know, it opens up for empathy and allowing people to understand that we are all one. Just because you don't experience it doesn't necessarily mean it doesn't exist, right? So we have to continue to have these dialogues."

About the Cliff Avril Family Foundation: The Cliff Avril Family Foundation's mission is to increase the awareness of Type 2 diabetes in youth and to encourage healthy living through nutrition and exercise. As well as provide educational support and opportunities to youth in Haiti, along with various community-based organizations in Jacksonville, Seattle, and Charlotte.