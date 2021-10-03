Sea-Tac Airport's music wall is supporting local musicians

SEATTLE — In February, Seattle Tacoma International Airport launched a new attraction as part of it's Music at SEA program. After state mandates forced the shutdown of live music being played in the airport, the Port of Seattle created the Digital Music Wall. Concourse C is now home to a 12x7ft LED video screen that plays a two hour program highlighting over 30 musicians who performed live at the airport before the pandemic.
