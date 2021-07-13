Making science fun for your kids ... and you!

SEATTLE — Dr. Stephanie Ryan is on a one-woman mission to find a way to help parents make science fun for their kids by using household items.
Her Instagram, @letslearnaboutscience is full of fun projects with easily found materials. Most of them you probably have in your kitchen! Full disclosure, you may need to find some Pop Rocks for a few of these, but buy extra because they are delicious.
1) Magic Milk
4) Low Sensory Fireworks (Amity tried this on the show! Fun with Pop Rocks!)
