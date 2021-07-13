x
New Day Northwest

Making science fun for your kids ... and you!

Dr. Stephanie says parents can easily teach science to their kids. Her Instagram, @letslearnaboutscience features projects using everyday ingredients! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Dr. Stephanie Ryan is on a one-woman mission to find a way to help parents make science fun for their kids by using household items.

Her Instagram, @letslearnaboutscience is full of fun projects with easily found materials. Most of them you probably have in your kitchen! Full disclosure, you may need to find some Pop Rocks for a few of these, but buy extra because they are delicious.

1) Magic Milk

2) Make Your Own Lava Lamp

3)  Fireworks in a Glass

4) Low Sensory Fireworks (Amity tried this on the show! Fun with Pop Rocks!)

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5