How parents can help kids overcome homework anxiety

After hours of paying attention, holding still and working hard during school, the last thing kids want to do when they get home is more homework. Dr. Rebecca Jackson, vice president of programs and outcomes at Brain Balance, joins New Day NW to share strategies parents can use to understand what your child's homework behaviors are telling you as well as tips for getting and keeping them excited and motivated to learn.
