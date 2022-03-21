x
New Day Northwest

New book encourages readers to 'Say Yes' and dare to dream

Scott Erickson, author of the book "Say Yes," talks to New Day NW about the importance of not giving up. #newdaynw
Credit: Zondervan Books
Scott Erickson's book, "Say Yes."

Everyone, at one point or another, has had to give up on a certain dream. But just because one thing ends, doesn't mean another can't begin! This idea is explored in a new book called "Say Yes: Discover the Surprising Life Beyond the Death of a Dream," by artist Scott Erickson.

He joined New Day NW to talk about his book, mental health, and making the choice to not give up on his dream.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Scott Erickson is a touring painter, performance artist, and creative curate who mixes autobiography, aesthetics, and comedic narrative to create experiences that speak to our deepest stories. He is the co-author of "Prayer: Forty Days of Practice and "May It Be So," the author of "Honest Advent," a spiritual director to brave women and men, and a professional dishwasher for his food-blogging wife. Scott lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife and three children.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

