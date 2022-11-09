Try this savory bread pudding at your next feast and wow your table mates

SEATTLE — We love the classics at Thanksgiving like turkey and gravy, but there's nothing wrong with adding something new to the mix!
Like maybe a savory bread pudding with an Italian twist?
Samantha Ferraro from Little Ferraro Kitchen joined us to show us how to make it!
Savory Sausage and Onion Bread Pudding
INGREDIENTS:
Sausage Mixture
- 2 links of Hot Italian Sausage or your favorite sausage
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary leaves finely chopped
- 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves removed and chopped
- 1-2 sprigs of fresh oregano leaves removed and chopped
- 2 garlic cloves chopped finely
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional for heat
- 3/4 cup red wine such as Cabernet
Caramelized Onions
- 1/2 red onion sliced very thin
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Custard
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup chicken stock
DIRECTIONS:
Make the Sausage Mixture
- For the sausage mixture, drizzle a skillet with olive oil and remove sausage from the casing and breaking up the sausage. Cook sausage until cooked through and caramelized on all sides.
- Add the chopped rosemary, thyme, oregano, chopped garlic, and red pepper flakes and continue cooking for another 1-2 minutes until garlic is fragrant.
- Pour the red wine in and use a sturdy spatula to scrape up any meaty bits from the bottom of the pan. Continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes until the wine has reduced, then set mixture aside.
Caramelize the Onions
In another skillet, (or you can use the same skillet you cooked the sausage in), drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and place over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook until onions are caramelized and softened, about 10 minutes, then set aside.
Make the Custard
In a medium-large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and stock until well combined.
Assemble the Bread Pudding
- Drizzle the bottom of a large casserole dish with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the cubed bread, sausage mixture and spinach. Pour the egg mixture over the bread and use a spoon to gently mix everything together while gently pressing down so all the bread is soaked in. Top with caramelized onions and grated parmesan cheese and an extra drizzle of olive oil.
- Scatter the caramelized onions on top and the grated parmesan cheese and drizzle with a bit more olive oil on top.
- Cover the dish with foil and let pudding soak in the refrigerator for 3 hours to overnight.
- When ready, leave foil cover on and bake the bread pudding at 400 degrees fahrenheit for 1 hour. Then remove foil and continue to bake for another 10 minutes to brown the top.
- When done, remove foil and cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.
Notes
- Bread pudding needs to sit for a minimum of 3 hours and is best made the day before baking.
- To toast bread, cube bread and bake in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes to dry. Can be made ahead of time.
