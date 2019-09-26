SEATTLE — Saving Great Animals is a non-profit matchmaking rescue organization for dogs in the Greater Seattle-area. They use a trial adoption program, including training and counseling, to ensure that each dog finds the perfect forever home.

Director Jacintha Sayed and Shannon Dickinson (adopted Chaco, pictured above) join us to talk about Saving Great Animals and its mission.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.