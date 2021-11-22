Book explores the healing power of music

Have you ever felt like music has healing powers?
In her book "Saved by a Song," author and musician Mary Gauthier shares why anyone and everyone should look into writing a song!
She joined the show to talk about the book and her thoughts on the power of music.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
"Saved by a Song," from Grammy-nominated folk singer and songwriter Mary Gauthier, is an inspiring exploration of creativity and the redemptive power of song. Mary Gauthier was twelve years old when she was given her Aunt Jenny’s old guitar and taught herself to play with a Mel Bay basic guitar workbook. Music offered her a window to a world where others felt the way she did. Songs became lifelines to her, and she longed to write her own, one day. Then, for a decade, while struggling with addiction, Gauthier put her dream away and her call to songwriting faded. It wasn’t until she got sober and went to an open mic with a friend did she realize that she not only still wanted to write songs, she needed to. Today, Gauthier is a decorated musical artist, with numerous awards and recognition for her songwriting, including a Grammy nomination. In "Saved by a Song," Mary Gauthier pulls the curtain back on the artistry of songwriting. Part memoir, part philosophy of art, part nuts and bolts of songwriting, her book celebrates the redemptive power of song to inspire and bring seemingly different kinds of people together.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
The Associated Press named Mary Gauthier one of the best songwriters of her generation. Her album "Rifles & Rosary Beads" was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album and Record of the Year by the Americana Music Association. Her songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, including Boy George, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Bettye Lavette, Kathy Mattea, Amy Helm, and Candi Staton. "Saved by a Song" is her first book. She lives in Nashville. For more information, please visit marygauthier.com.
