SEATTLE — Snoqualmie Casino is all decked out for the holidays! Executive Pastry Chef, Chuck Dugo shows us how to make a fun and festive Santa Claus Éclair, perfect for Holiday parties.

Recipe: Snoqualmie Casino's Pate a Choux Santa Claus Eclairs

Yield: 10 eclairs – 5.5”x 1.75”

INGREDIENTS

113g butter

111g water

111g milk

3g salt

142g all-purpose flour

4-5 each whole eggs (approximate)

Combine butter, water, milk, and salt and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, add flour and stir with a rubber spatula until a smooth paste, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a mixer bowl fitted with a paddle attachment. Begin paddling on medium speed till room temperature. 4-5 each whole eggs (approximate) Reduce speed to low and add eggs one at a time allowing to fully incorporate between each addition. Scrape bowl halfway through. Line a flat sheet pan with parchment paper. Pipe eclairs evenly onto parchment. Bake at 350F for approximately 25-35 minutes, till golden brown. Remove from oven to cool. Using a serrated knife, slice ¼” evenly off the top lengthwise. Set aside for glazing and filling.

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Snoqualmie Casino

Snoqualmie Casino is going all out to usher in the New Year! 2020's Speakeasy - The Era of Change starts at 9:30 PM New Year's Eve in the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom.

"Shine up your shoes and get your best dress on, we’re ringing in the new year with style! Get ready for a night of revelry as Snoqualmie Casino transports you to an era of freewheeling ideology in our very own 1920’s speakeasy. This New Year’s Eve partake in the debauchery of the roaring twenties while flappers tap their heels into a prosperous new year!" - snocasino.com

