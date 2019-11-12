SEATTLE — Sam Choy's Poke the Max is serving up Hawaiian favorites to Puget Sound foodies via its food trucks and restaurant locations in Hillman City and Tacoma and now air travelers have reason to celebrate. The "Godfather of Poke" is opening his biggest location yet in Sea-Tac's Concourse D between Gates 6 & 7 on Friday, 12/13 and will be open from 5 AM - 11 PM. That's right! ALL DAY amazing food options at the airport. With cocktails, breakfast, lunch, and dinner ... you are going to WANT to get to the airport super early for once.

Chef Sam Choy talks to us about the opening and the food choices that will be available. He'll show us how he makes Poke too!

