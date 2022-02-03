Seattle Asian American Film Festival celebrates diversity with its 10th anniversary

Ellison Shieh from SAAFF and director Kate Tsang joined New Day NW to talk more about this year's festival. 🎬 #newdaynw

Seattle is known for its diverse arts community. One way to celebrate that diversity is through film.

The upcoming 10th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) is a great way to do that.

This year's festival runs from March 3-March 13 and will be mostly virtual with some drive-in/in-person screenings.

Ellison Shieh from SAAFF and Kate Tsang, director of "Marvelous and the Black Hole," joined New Day NW to talk more about this year's festival and give us a preview of the films.