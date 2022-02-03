x
New Day Northwest

Seattle Asian American Film Festival celebrates diversity with its 10th anniversary

Ellison Shieh from SAAFF and director Kate Tsang joined New Day NW to talk more about this year's festival. 🎬 #newdaynw

Seattle is known for its diverse arts community. One way to celebrate that diversity is through film.

The upcoming 10th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) is a great way to do that.

This year's festival runs from March 3-March 13 and will be mostly virtual with some drive-in/in-person screenings.

Ellison Shieh from SAAFF and Kate Tsang, director of "Marvelous and the Black Hole," joined New Day NW to talk more about this year's festival and give us a preview of the films.

