SEATTLE — It was the secret weapon of the Stoics, the Buddhists, the Confucians, the Christians, the Hindus, and the Greeks. Ryan Holiday's new book, Stillness is the Key, reflects on how nearly every philosophy of the ancient world refers to stillness as a great power. It completes the authors' trilogy that started with The Obstacle is The Way and Ego is the Enemy.

From Winston Churchill to Helen Keller, Holiday uses historical figures to argue his case that the capacity to find stillness will help us focus more, think clearer and weather the storms of life that tend to overwhelm us.

Author Ryan Holiday joined us to dive deeper into this philosophy and to talk about what he considers his most important book.

Bestselling author Ryan Holiday emphasizes that stillness is the key to success.

Ryan Holiday

