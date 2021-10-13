Hawk Zone: How will the next few Seahawks games look without Rusell Wilson?

Wilson is out for at least three games. Will he make it back before the Hawks face Green Bay? #newdaynw

Many are feeling nervous after Thursday's Seahawk's game against the Rams. The Hawks are 2-3 and quarterback Russell Wilson is injured. He will likely miss a minimum of three games. Is this Geno's chance to emerge from the shadows and prove to everyone he can succeed at more than calling the coin toss? Is it time to "let Geno cook?!"

Many think Wilson will recover quicker than expected. Luckily, the next three games are not the most challenging:

Away at Pittsburgh

Home against New Orleans

Home against Jacksonville

Pittsburgh has also been struggling this season. In the best-case scenario, Wilson will come back before the Seahawks face off with Green Bay.

What has to happen to pull out a win against Pittsburgh? Former running back for the University of Washington Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to tell it to us straight.