Watch Seattle drag queen Bosco on the 14th season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

"RuPaul's Drag Race" has been a popular competition show since it debuted in 2009. Several of the Seattle area's own drag queens have represented the region on the show, including BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon.
On Jan. 7, Bosco will strut in the queens' royal footsteps for the show's 14th season. Bosco joined New Day NW to talk about the show and their experience with Seattle's drag scene, as well as a few dos and don'ts for attending drag shows.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.