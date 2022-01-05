Watch Seattle drag queen Bosco on the 14th season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Bosco joined New Day NW to talk about the upcoming season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and their experience with Seattle's drag scene. #newdaynw

"RuPaul's Drag Race" has been a popular competition show since it debuted in 2009. Several of the Seattle area's own drag queens have represented the region on the show, including BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon.

On Jan. 7, Bosco will strut in the queens' royal footsteps for the show's 14th season. Bosco joined New Day NW to talk about the show and their experience with Seattle's drag scene, as well as a few dos and don'ts for attending drag shows.

Keep up with the latest from Bosco on Instagram and Twitter.