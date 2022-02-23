Book takes us inside the private lives of Britain's royal family

"Brothers and Wives" by Christopher Andersen gives readers a peek at what really happened between William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. #newdaynw

We hear a lot of rumors about the royal family, but few know what really goes on inside their private lives.

What really happened between Princes Harry and William? What was the true nature of the family conversation and comments made regarding Harry and Meghan's baby?

"Brothers and Wives" by Christopher Andersen takes us beyond the tabloid headlines and brings us behind the walls of Buckingham Palace. He joined New Day NW to talk about the book.

About the author

Christopher Andersen is the critically acclaimed author of eighteen New York Times bestsellers which have been translated into more than twenty-five languages worldwide. Two of his books — "The Day Diana Died" and "The Day John Died" (about JFK Jr.) — reached #1. A former contributing editor of Time and longtime senior editor of People, Andersen has also written hundreds of articles for a wide range of publications, including The New York Times, Life, and Vanity Fair. Andersen has appeared frequently on such programs as Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Anderson Cooper 360, Dateline NBC, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, 48 Hours, and more.