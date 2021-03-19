x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Royal Family Drama & The Zoomification of Awards Season - Today's Hot Topics

Evening's Ellen Meny & Jose Cedeno, along with New Day's Derek Haas join this weeks panel

SEATTLE — This Week's Hot Topics Panel:

  • Jose Cedeno is a Producer & Reporter for Evening at KING 5
  • Ellen Meny is a Multi-Platform Producer for Evening at KING 5
  • Derek Haas is a Producer for New Day Northwest at KING 5

This Week's Hot Topics:

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.comContact New Day.  