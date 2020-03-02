SEATTLE — After over a decade of working with all kinds of women, Author Romi Neustadt figured out how to define priorities, channel her energy into valuable time, and live an authentic life while fulfilling her dreams and goals. Her new book, You Can Have It All, Just Not At The Same Damn Time! reveals key tips for women to distinguish between having it all and doing it all.

In this interview, we talked with Neustadt about living proactively, figuring out where to focus your priorities, and letting go of expectations without sacrificing your goals.

AUTHOR EVENT: Romi Neustadt: You Can Have It All. Mon. Feb. 3rd at 7:30 PM at The Forum at Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave. (Entrance off Seneca St.) Seattle, WA 98101. GET TICKETS.

"Author, entrepreneur, speaker, and life and business coach Romi Neustadt contends that it’s possible to have all the things that are really important to us. She joins us with insight from her book You Can Have It All, providing a blueprint for women to find their focus and igniting a conversation about how to let go of unrealistic expectations."

ABOUT THE BOOK: "Written in the same down-to-earth, accessible style that made her first book, Get Over Your Damn Self, a beloved bestseller, this book is for every woman who wants to live a fulfilled, authentic life without feeling stressed and exhausted. Romi is living proof that it’s possible, and you will be too," from Portfolio / Penguin Random House.

