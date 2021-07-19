Rockstar Nancy Wilson goes solo with her album, 'You and Me'

The co-founder of Heart shared a secret about the hit Barracuda, talked women of rock, and revealed who she would love to record with someday. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Rockstar and co-founder of Heart, Nancy Wilson, released her first solo album titled "You and Me" last spring. After 16 albums and touring the world many times over, this was finally the right time for the rock icon to release music on her own.

The album includes a sweet tribute titled "4 Edward" to long-time friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last year.

Wilson will be joining the Seattle Symphony for a highly anticipated live show as part of the Symphony’s Essential Series on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She will perform all-new arrangements created specifically for the show. The program will draw from her new solo album and will also feature Heart classics.

More about Nancy Wilson:

On May 7th, Nancy released "You and Me," her very first solo studio album. Special guests on the album include Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and Liv Warfield (Prince’s New Power Generation). The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top New Artist chart, as well as Top 10 on the Current Rock Album, the Record Label Independent Current Album and the Top New Artist Albums Consumption charts.

Additionally, Nancy’s current single, a stirring cover of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” is featured in the new Netflix film “I Am All Girls.”

With her band Heart, Nancy recorded 16 albums, sold over 35 million albums worldwide, earned four Grammy nominations, and was honored with the ASCAP Founders Award, a Star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, and is an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. If all that weren’t enough, Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia and Sleater-Kinney fame is writing and directing a Heart biopic for Amazon.