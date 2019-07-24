SEATTLE — Superfekta will take the stage on day 2 of the rockin' event, Pain in the Grass- a great opportunity for a rising band from Snohomish County. While the chance to play to such a large crowd, along with the debut of a new single and a music video, is definitely something to celebrate, bandmates and brothers Kyyle and Kristofer Cort are marking a deeper milestone: a successful battle over heroin and opiate addiction.

Previously slated to perform at a 2008 tribute for the late Layne Staley but being pulled from the lineup due to their substance issues, Kris has since chosen to become clean with some help from Staley's mother, Nancy. Their latest song Escape and their upcoming fourth studio album is a sign they are moving forward and excited for what's to come.

Superfekta at Pain in the Grass

Superfekta will be performing at day two of rock festival Pain in the Grass on August 2 at White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets are on sale now.



Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.