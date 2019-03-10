BELLEVUE, Wash — Pop Surrealist, Robert Williams joins us to talk about his new multi-level exhibit at the Bellevue Arts Museum, Robert Williams: The Father of Exponential Imagination, Oct 3 - Feb 2.

Painter Robert Williams has been pushing the boundaries of art since his start in the '60s as one of the key figures on the California hot rod scene. It was Williams who brought the term “lowbrow” into the fine arts lexicon, with his groundbreaking 1979 book, The Lowbrow Art of Robt. Williams and later founding of the legendary art magazine Juxtapoz.

The exhibit is open until Feb 2, 2020, and includes thirty recent oil paintings alongside two major sculptures, The Rapacious Wheel and Errant Levity.

A book of the same name will be released in November by Fantagraphics, featuring the art showcased in the exhibit along with over 300 pieces of Williams' work.

Robert Williams joins us to talk about the new exhibit as well as his exciting career as an artist.

EVENT INFO

Thurs, Oct 3rd, Robert Williams: The Father of Exponential Imagination, Public Preview and Artist Reception, RSVP

Fri, Oct 4th, screening of the documentary "Robert Williams Mr. Bitchin'", followed by Q&A with Williams and filmmaker

Both events will take place at Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

