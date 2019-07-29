SEATTLE — You may know his dad, Brian Littrell, as a member of the Backstreet Boys, but Baylee Littrell has made his debut on the country scene - and now he is opening for the Backstreet Boys on the North American leg of their DNA tour.

At only 16 years old, he is busy cranking out new songs to launch his country career. One of them is Boxes; If you like what you hear, you can check out his music on YouTube.

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour stops at Angel of the Winds Arena on July 29, 8:00 PM, 2000 Hewitt Avenue, Everett. Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, is the opening act.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.