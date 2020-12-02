SEATTLE — For Diane Rehm the most important thing we can do is talk about death with our loved ones, before it's too late.

In her book, When My Time Comes, the former NPR host examines all sides of the intensely personal Right-to-Die debate. Her goal was to start conversations, namely about whether those who are dying should have the right to make decisions on when their life should end.

EVENT INFO: Diane Rehm "When My Time Comes," on Wed. Feb. 12th at 7:30 PM at The Great Hall (1119 Eighth Avenue Seattle WA 98101).

ABOUT THE BOOK: “A few years ago, Diane’s husband died a slow and painful death in a local hospital, despite their requests to end his life on their terms. Experiencing feelings of powerlessness, Diane wanted to thoroughly understand the issue, so WHEN MY TIME COMES explores the arguments from all sides that inform national legislation about medical aid in dying, each presented with Diane’s characteristic even-handedness. It is a call to action – and to conscience – and it is an important read for everyone. Death is, after all, an integral and inescapable part of life, and having the freedom to take control over the end of one’s life is an important human right.“ Penguin Books.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.