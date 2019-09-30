SEATTLE — Fall isn't only the season of sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and colorful leaves -- it also means the release of new gadgets! ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviews the latest batch of phones and wearables.
New Phones Featured:
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
New Wearables Featured:
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Polar Ignite
- Garmin Forerunner 945
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.