The return of the Bath & Body Works candle challenge

Is it White Pumpkin or Pumpkin Cupcake? Team New Day (plus a special guest) tries to guess the names of Bath & Body Work's new WonderFall 3-wick scented candles.

SEATTLE — Grab a blanket and get cozy because it's time to dive into the delicious smells of fall.

Team New Day has a thing for Bath & Body Works 3-wick scented candles. When the folks at B&BW sent a batch of their fall candles, we knew we had to play another round of Name that Candle!

Follow along with the candle descriptions below!

Praline Delight  

Fragrance notes: roasted pecans, brown sugar and creamy caramel.

Apricot & Green Fig   

Fragrance notes: apricot, sandalwood, lush fig and creamy coconut.

Blueberry Pumpkin Patch 

Fragrance notes: farm fresh blueberries, ripe pumpkin and autumn spice.

Pumpkin Cupcake

Fragrance notes: baked pumpkin, whipped vanilla frosting and golden honey.

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 

Fragrance notes: warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, vanilla cream and brown sugar.

Pumpkin Apple 

Fragrance notes: red delicious apple, fall pumpkin, fresh ground cinnamon and clove buds.

Spiced Pumpkin and Patchouli  

Fragrance notes: rich pumpkin, warm patchouli and a touch of cinnamon sugar.

Dark Amber ad Oud

Fragrance notes: dark golden amber, fresh rainwater and oud wood.

Salted Amber and Vetiver 

Fragrance notes: salted amber, fresh orange flower and rich vetiver.

Apple and Charcoal   

Fragrance notes: sweet red apple and smoked charcoal.

Mahogany Apple 

Fragrance notes: mahogany woods, golden apple, lavender sprigs.

Autumn Woods   

Dark walnut, English lavender and white amber.

Cozy Sunday Night    

Fragrance notes: warm cinnamon, crystallized ginger and vanilla bean.

Leaves   

Fragrance notes: crisp red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice.

White Pumpkin 

Fragrance notes: gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze and warm blended spices.

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Fragrance notes: maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar.

Champagne Apple & Honey  

Fragrance notes: crisp apple, sparkling champagne and jasmine honey.

Sweater Weather   

Fragrance notes: fresh sage, juniper berry, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods.

Sweet Whiskey  

Fragrance notes: golden amber, vanilla infused whiskey and sweet red berries.

Spiced Blackberry Cider 

Fragrance notes: mulled blackberries, simmered cider and a cinnamon stick garnish.

Smoked Caramel Mezcal 

Fragrance notes: a generous pour of smoky mezcal, caramel drizzle and a cinnamon sugar rim.

Autumn Chai  

Fragrance notes: cinnamon chai, french vanilla froth and smooth caramel.

Freshly Brewed Coffee   

Fragrance notes: freshly brewed coffee and steamed milk

Apple Macchiato

Fragrance notes: Washington spiced apples, a hint of cinnamon, caramel drizzle and frothed milk.

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   

