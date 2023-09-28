The return of the Bath & Body Works candle challenge

SEATTLE — Grab a blanket and get cozy because it's time to dive into the delicious smells of fall.
Team New Day has a thing for Bath & Body Works 3-wick scented candles. When the folks at B&BW sent a batch of their fall candles, we knew we had to play another round of Name that Candle!
Follow along with the candle descriptions below!
Praline Delight
Fragrance notes: roasted pecans, brown sugar and creamy caramel.
Apricot & Green Fig
Fragrance notes: apricot, sandalwood, lush fig and creamy coconut.
Blueberry Pumpkin Patch
Fragrance notes: farm fresh blueberries, ripe pumpkin and autumn spice.
Pumpkin Cupcake
Fragrance notes: baked pumpkin, whipped vanilla frosting and golden honey.
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin
Fragrance notes: warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, vanilla cream and brown sugar.
Pumpkin Apple
Fragrance notes: red delicious apple, fall pumpkin, fresh ground cinnamon and clove buds.
Spiced Pumpkin and Patchouli
Fragrance notes: rich pumpkin, warm patchouli and a touch of cinnamon sugar.
Dark Amber ad Oud
Fragrance notes: dark golden amber, fresh rainwater and oud wood.
Salted Amber and Vetiver
Fragrance notes: salted amber, fresh orange flower and rich vetiver.
Apple and Charcoal
Fragrance notes: sweet red apple and smoked charcoal.
Mahogany Apple
Fragrance notes: mahogany woods, golden apple, lavender sprigs.
Autumn Woods
Dark walnut, English lavender and white amber.
Cozy Sunday Night
Fragrance notes: warm cinnamon, crystallized ginger and vanilla bean.
Leaves
Fragrance notes: crisp red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice.
White Pumpkin
Fragrance notes: gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze and warm blended spices.
Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
Fragrance notes: maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar.
Champagne Apple & Honey
Fragrance notes: crisp apple, sparkling champagne and jasmine honey.
Sweater Weather
Fragrance notes: fresh sage, juniper berry, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods.
Sweet Whiskey
Fragrance notes: golden amber, vanilla infused whiskey and sweet red berries.
Spiced Blackberry Cider
Fragrance notes: mulled blackberries, simmered cider and a cinnamon stick garnish.
Smoked Caramel Mezcal
Fragrance notes: a generous pour of smoky mezcal, caramel drizzle and a cinnamon sugar rim.
Autumn Chai
Fragrance notes: cinnamon chai, french vanilla froth and smooth caramel.
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Fragrance notes: freshly brewed coffee and steamed milk
Apple Macchiato
Fragrance notes: Washington spiced apples, a hint of cinnamon, caramel drizzle and frothed milk.
