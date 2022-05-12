They’re back! Retro toys make the lists for hottest holiday toys in 2022

SEATTLE — You know that phrase, "everything old is new again?" Well, that's not just referring to high waisted jeans, it's also true when it comes to toys.
In fact, some of the hottest toys on this year's wish lists are retro rewinds!
Deborah Stallings Stumm from Toy Insider joined us to share a few of those items.
Featured toys
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- Lite-Brite "Stranger Things" Special Edition (Basic Fun!)
- Classic Roadster Tricycle (Schwinn)
- Club Mocchi - Mocchi - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Junior Plush (Tomy)
- Spirograph 3D (PlayMonster)
- Tamagotchi Pix Party (Bandai America)
- Jelly Mood Lights (IScream)
- Beyblade Burst Quaddrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set (ADK Emotions)
