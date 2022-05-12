They’re back! Retro toys make the lists for hottest holiday toys in 2022

From Lite-Brite to Ninja Turtles, The Toy Insider says retro toys are all the rage — again. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — You know that phrase, "everything old is new again?" Well, that's not just referring to high waisted jeans, it's also true when it comes to toys.

In fact, some of the hottest toys on this year's wish lists are retro rewinds!

Deborah Stallings Stumm from Toy Insider joined us to share a few of those items.

Featured toys