Rep. Laurie Jinkins was raised in the Midwest, but found her way to Washington when she obtained a Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law. She currently represents the 27th Legislative District in Pierce County, being the first openly lesbian woman in Washington to do so. On July 31, she was elected as the state's first female Speaker of the House in Olympia. She joins New Day to discuss her accomplishments and other passions outside of politics.

