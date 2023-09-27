Renton woman trying to make history at IRONMAN World Championship

Ashley Norton is trying to become the first woman with Multiple Sclerosis and a pacemaker to complete the grueling race.

SEATTLE — Ashley Norton of Renton is on a mission to become the first woman with Multiple Sclerosis and a pacemaker to complete an IRONMAN competition.

Considered one of the most grueling event in sports, the IRONMAN competition is a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

Norton had never heard of the IRONMAN a year ago. She in a hospital room, recovering from a procedure to replace her pacemaker, when she saw the competition on TV. She knew almost immediately it was something she wanted to do.

Unrelated to her heart condition, Norton was diagnosed with MS six years ago. She wants to show others with MS what's possible.

Norton leaves for the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in early October. The race is October 14th. She will need to finish the race in 17 hours in order for it to count. If she succeeds, Norton says she'll be the first.

Norton has a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover her race and travel expenses.