RENTON, Wash. — Sarah Samson, Curator of Collections and Artifacts at the Renton History Museum, joined us to talk about their new exhibit, Sparkle. The exhibit explores why humans feel the need to decorate their clothing and takes a look at different ways Rentonites have worn embellished clothing throughout history.

EVENT INFO

Sparkle is open through April 4, 2020, at the Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057, Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Free admission on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of every month.

