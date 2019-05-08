SEATTLE — You never know when you might want to rent a car. Your car might break down, you might need to drive your kid and their stuff to college, or you might want to have more freedom and flexibility when you are on vacation. AAA Travel agent Lisa Anciaux has some advice for your next car rental, at home and abroad.

Complimentary Hertz Gold Membership for AAA Members

"Hertz has a Hertz Gold program that offers a lot of extra amenities to it and there's a yearly cost to that, " said Lisa, If you're a triple AAA It's complimentary. It comes with your membership". It comes with great perks like one free additional car renter, a waved young renter fee for adults ages 20-24, a free child seat if needed, and discounts on rentals and fuel renewals. "You still have to apply for the Gold," said Lisa, but once you enter in your AAA membership, the benefits apply.

Renting a Car Overseas

"Overseas you've got to make sure you know the rules of the roads of where you're going," she says. It's important to do research beforehand because if you're blindly thrown into driving in another country, that could deter you from exploring and making the most of your travel.

Lisa suggests doing some research before your trip to verify what side of the road you'll be driving on, carrying local currency for toll roads, and if you need to acquire an international driving permit.

International Driving Permits

"An international driving permit is not necessarily needed for every country," explains Lisa, "But what it does is it translates your license in the nine different languages." For instance, Hungary and Spain are a couple of countries that do not recognize U.S. driver's licenses and require international driving permits. AAA is one of two entities authorized to make them, so you can easily stop by a AAA store to get one before your trip. All you'll need is a passport photo, which AAA can take in-store.

Car Insurance

While abroad, Lisa reminds us to think about getting car insurance. You can check-in with your own car insurance company to see if they'd cover damage on an overseas rental. However, some companies may want the entire expense for a damaged car upfront and for you to seek reimbursement later. "It may be worth just adding on that insurance and knowing that if something happens, 'I can just walk away'," says Lisa.

Verify Your Passport Expiration Date

Lisa strongly urges viewers to check the expiration dates on their passports, "It must be valid for six months from your return date to travel overseas." Of your passport is not valid for that time period, you can be denied boarding at the airport, "It costs a lot of money and travel insurance doesn't cover that kind of mistake." Starting October 1, 2020 everyone traveling overseas will need a passport or an enhanced driver's license.

