Simple techniques for greater work-life balance

Since the pandemic hit in 2020 causing companies to shift to remote work, many people have seen the boundaries between their work and family lives break down. Whether they have worked more hours in their home offices and brought work stress directly to their families, or faced challenges attending to the greater needs of their loved ones, especially with kids schooling from home, many have struggled to show up fully in all aspects of their lives.

Mark Briggs, KING 5's former digital director, has experienced this first hand. After his family was torn apart, he was driven to investigate work-life balance and interviewed hundreds of people in the prime of their careers. He compiled what he learned, including stories of resilience, lessons learned, and simple but powerful techniques for work-life harmony in his new book, "The Butterfly Impact."

Briggs joined New Day NW to talk about the book and share advice on maintaining work-life harmony and spending more time on what we value.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Do you feel like your work and your personal life are pulling you in opposite directions? Like the more you’re there for one, the less you’re there for the other? After his family was torn apart—twice—former journalist Mark Briggs launched a full-scale investigation into work-life balance. What he discovered was a surprising framework of small, simple changes that can send powerful ripple effects throughout your life—both at work and at home. In researching "The Butterfly Impact," Mark interviewed over one hundred people at the prime of their careers—including industry leaders at Starbucks, Facebook, Google, Amazon, REI, The Gates Foundation, Good Morning America, and Gonzaga University's legendary basketball team. Here, you’ll read their relatable stories of resilience, grit, and triumph. Each chapter also includes practical activities to help you develop your own balance, excelling in your career while thriving in your personal life. "The Butterfly Impact" includes helpful advice and tips to help you show up fully at work and be fully present at home for what matters most.