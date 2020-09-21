x
Relax your cares away without the weight and cost of a traditional hot tub

An alternative to the traditional hot tub means eye-catching and energy savings combined.

SEATTLE — Traditional hot tubs can be heavy, bulky and hard to take with you when you move.  Evergreen Softubs are an alternative that can go on a deck, patio, mountain retreat or wherever you want.

The average Softub weighs under 80lbs and is rolled in and filled up with a garden hose. Energy savings abound with an average energy cost of $15 a month.

If you want to see for yourself, the showroom in Kent is open: 22013 68th Ave. S, Kent, Washington 866-515-7119

  • All marine-grade Weathertex Softubs are constructed from closed-cell memory foam, weigh less than 80 pounds, and can be installed almost anywhere, indoors or out.
  • Simply plug your Softub into a standard 110v house outlet with no need for expensive wiring upgrades.
  • Softub’s patented pumping system heats without a heating element pulls less than 13 amps of power, and costs an average of under $15 a month in electricity to keep your tub hot 24 hours a day, up to 106 degrees.
  • Powerful jets, multi-colored LED lighting, and a comprehensive 5-year warranty come standard with every Softub system.
  • Softub released a brand new version of our large Softub: our new Ultra-Therapy model, dubbed The Portico with a massive whirlpool jet that can help relieve pain

Evergreen Softub's Virtual Fair Sales Event is offering up to $1500 off  Softub models, and providing FREE shipping anywhere on the contiguous West Coast. 

Sponsored by Evergreen Softub & Sauna. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day