If you suffer from chronic pain, regenerative medicine might be something you want to consider exploring. The Center for Healing Neurology offers Regenerative Medicine, which is an injection therapy used to help the body heal and relieve pain.

Doctor Carley Squires, and Physician Assistant Deirdre Gately, from the Center for Healing Neurology, share more about what this unique form of medicine entails.

There are three main types of Regenerative Therapies Perineural Therapy, Prolotherapy and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP). They are formulated to help shift the body back towards repair allowing the bodies natural healing response.

Three main types of Regenerative Therapy:

Perineural Therapy specifically targets neuropathic pain and neurogenic inflammation, meaning the nerve fiber itself is damaged, injured or chronically inflamed. This type of pain often occurs after an injury and is usually chronic.

Prolotherapy is a method of injection treatment designed to stimulate healing. It stimulates an inflammatory response recruiting fibroblast, growth factors, and other collagen-building precursors to the area of injury.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) involves using your own blood plasma and platelets as an enriched source of growth factors and cytokines directly at the site of injury. This allows for growth, repair, and strengthening of the tissue as well as pain reduction.

Although the center mainly focuses on Regenerative Medicine, they also offer other beneficial services such as Stem Cell Therapy. The therapy offers mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from your body fat. The center uses them to treat select cases of neurodegenerative diseases, chronic pain syndromes, neuropathies, musculoskeletal repair, autoimmune disorders, brain injuries, and more.

Each therapy the center uses is intended to treat the whole person: body, mind, and spirit.

