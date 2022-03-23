Explore Regency Era cooking with the new 'Bridgerton'-inspired cookbook

Chef Lex Taylor joins New Day to talk about his new cookbook inspired by the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton." #newdaynw

Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" has it all: Regency fashion, classic Shondaland drama, and delicious food? That's right — Chef Lex Taylor wrote his cookbook, "The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook," after being inspired by the show!

He joined New Day to share some of his favorite recipes from his book.

Winning Pig Bacon Bites

Makes 6 pies

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

¼ cup vegetable shortening

1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut in ¼" cubes

¾ cup buttermilk

Filling

1 pound bacon strips, cut into ¼" pieces

¼ teaspoon sea salt

6 tablespoons pure maple syrup

DIRECTIONS:



To make crust:

1. Add flour, kosher salt, baking powder, and sugar to a food

processor. Pulse to mix. Add shortening and butter; pulse until butter is pea-sized.



2. Transfer mixture into a large bowl and slowly add buttermilk until a wet

dough forms. Separate dough into six even balls. On a clean, lightly floured

surface, roll out each ball into a 5" circle ¼" thick and set aside.



To make filling:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.



2. In a large pan over medium heat, cook bacon until fat renders, about

15 minutes. Discard fat or save for later use. Place bacon in a medium bowl and add sea salt and maple syrup. Refrigerate 15 minutes until mixture thickens.



3. Add 1 large spoonful of bacon to center of each Crust and then pull up edges of dough and squeeze together at top. Make sure there are no holes.



4. Grease a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Flip pies over and space 2' apart on baking sheet. Bake 23-30 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lex Taylor is the author of "Grill Fire," was the winner of "Esquire’s" “The Next Great Burger,” and has been featured on "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay." Lex specializes in traditional cooking techniques such as smoking, curing, pickling, and pastries. Combining his love of food, history, and popular culture, Lex is known to improvise amazing recipes for popular television series, including his favorite "Bridgerton."