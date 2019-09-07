SEATTLE — Albert Clark, who experienced domestic abuse as a teenager, has started a journey of healing and supporting others in similar situations - and the first step is participating in the Refuse to Abuse 5K.

Held at T-Mobile Park, the walk and fun run event is a fundraiser that supports the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence with their statewide violence prevention and education efforts. While the funds support a great cause, it's also offering opportunities for participants like Clark to heal and help others.

Joined by Kelly Starr of the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Albert Clark explains why the event is so important to him and how his life experience is fueling him to help.

The Refuse to Abuse 5K fun run/walk will be held at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 20 starting at 9:00 AM. If you wish to offer financial assistance, you can donate to Albert Clark's fundraising campaign.

